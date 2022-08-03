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WELLNESS WISDOM #18 WITH DR MARK SHERWOOD – MID-TERM FOLLOW-UP AND ELECTION INTEGRITY!
Beauty for Ashes Show
Beauty for Ashes Show
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Join us for Wellness Wisdom #18 with Dr Mark Sherwood as we discuss election integrity, the results of the Mid-Terms and what is truly going on with some of these high levels endorsements being made. Are conservatives ‘buying’ their way into office? All this and more on today’s episode as we take a little different direction from Wellness Wisdom.

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