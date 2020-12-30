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Ask Seek and Knock - Forgiveness - Watchers Prophecy Spotlight
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39 views • December 30, 2020
Forgiveness: Having Problems with Forgiveness? Do you know what Forgiveness really is? When in a disagreement, do you bright up past sins? Have you really forgiven your loved brother, sister, spouse... What does Yehovah, Yeshuah, and the God Office really say about Forgiveness? Join us as we work through the scriptures to find out...
Ask Seek and Knock takes donations at https://www.kmsr1700am.com
Holy Impact Ministries takes donations at http://www.holyimpactministries.com
Thank you for watching, Please consider subscribing, and like this video..
Ask Seek and Knock takes donations at https://www.kmsr1700am.com
Holy Impact Ministries takes donations at http://www.holyimpactministries.com
Thank you for watching, Please consider subscribing, and like this video..
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