Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Common Ground Debate: Archery Mechanics & Newton's 3rd Law
channel image
Kyle Adams
11 Subscribers
7 views
Published Friday

For a full list of works cited and additional resources please come visit our free public debate board.

https://miro.com/welcome/dXVEbXhIbTFhQzZLbEVRMmJlNVNHUzk2TVZpTE9DdHJuNXVKd1I3aG1FVHFiS1pvdkU0WVhmY0VtS1ZxUFUzYXwzMDc0NDU3MzQ2NTcxNTAyMzMwfDE=?share_link_id=30754337055


This video contained music and clips from the movie Robin Hood Prince of Thieves.

Keywords
flat earthkyle adamsabolish nasa

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket