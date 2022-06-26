EntertheStars Roe vs Wade overturned, 7x7 Years, 88+88 Days Later! The Carnage Begins & Other Headlines!

ATTENTION! IF YOU wanna see ALL the videos I share, you have to go to my Bitchute channel:





-> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/ <-





After brighteon's last 'update' some weeks ago, I can not anymore upload everything as I could before.





Maybe 3 out of 10 videos goes through and are being 'accepted'...





Another Controlled Opposition PSYOP, so much for brighteos 'Freedom Of Speech'

I send an email to their support you can see and read it here:





https://t.me/KimOsboel/1422

and screenshot here

https://t.me/KimOsboel/1423)





I never got an answer or reply...





- Thinks are 'connected' and There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!

--

[25.06.2022] Gloria Garza 3 hours ago:Peace. Does anyone know what was done with these 60,000,000+ children's bodies? Were near or full-term male and female bodies interred in burial sites? Were torn and broken body parts burned in incinerators? Were intact body organs marketed to interested, highest bidders for their respective purposes and uses? What body tissues were sold as 'natural' sources of nutrition to be included as food products to ultimately be consumed as foodstuffs by men, women and children or even carniverous pets and zoo animals? May Most High YaHuAh AwLoAhIm have mercy and compassion upon us all. Peace.





Roe v Wade overturned.

Extreme states to allow termination up until days of birth.

At 49 days, the spirit of God enters the seat of the soul after the pineal gland is formed.

Decision fell on I Pet Goat 2, 10-year anniversary

Links:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Roe_v._Wade

https://www.yahoo.com/gma/where-abortion-stands-state-state-142320027.html

https://www.yahoo.com/news/trump-privately-called-roe-v-172306069.html

https://www.timeanddate.com/date/durationresult.html?m1=1&d1=22&y1=1973&m2=6&d2=24&y2=2022

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/I,_Pet_Goat_II

https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:LOTUS_Donald_J_Trump.png

https://www.yahoo.com/news/whats-in-the-senates-new-gun-control-bill-184238529.html

https://www.yahoo.com/news/supreme-court-democrats-react-new-york-gun-law-ruling-161325887.html

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Yam_Suph

https://www.biblicalcyclopedia.com/D/dart.html





4,875 views Streamed live 5 hours ago

EntertheStars

109K subscribers

https://youtu.be/H9RJGAlVPQc

https://www.youtube.com/c/Enterthe5t4rzEnterthestars



