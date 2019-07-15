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PUNISHING PARASITES - Propertarian Policies
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58 views • July 15, 2019
Mark My Words with John Mark
Patreon: https://Patreon.com/JohnMarkSays
Twitter: @JohnMarkSays - https://twitter.com/JohnMarkSays
Join my email list on the homepage of my website: https://JohnMarkSays.com/
On MARK MY WORDS I discuss how the American Right will win:
1. Abandon FAILED AND INCOMPLETE STRATEGIES:
- Classical liberalism, libertarianism, tolerance, civic nationalism, full-franchise democracy
2. Analyze HOW THE CIVIL WAR WILL PLAY OUT
- I advocate peaceful separation; outside of that, civil war in America is certain
3. Explain the SOLUTION:
- Separate forever from the Left
- Separate nations, including a white supermajority nation (like a white version of Israel or Japan)
- Leftism-proof and corruption-proof (parasite-proof) governance (Propertarianism) featuring no usury/debt-slavery, no third world immigration, no affirmative action
In other words, the salvation of Western Civilization.
Please note: I do ANALYSIS and sometimes PREDICTIONS. These should not be confused with advocacy or recommendation of a particular action. I do not endorse violence; I call for peaceful separation of right and left in America. I also sometimes speak of group statistical patterns, and powerful psychologies that many or most members of certain groups of people operate in. This should NOT be construed as hate. There are always exceptions to these patterns (usually many exceptions), and there are many wonderful and capable people of every race and ethnicity.
Thank you for watching. Subscribe and leave a comment!
Patreon: https://Patreon.com/JohnMarkSays
Twitter: @JohnMarkSays - https://twitter.com/JohnMarkSays
Join my email list on the homepage of my website: https://JohnMarkSays.com/
On MARK MY WORDS I discuss how the American Right will win:
1. Abandon FAILED AND INCOMPLETE STRATEGIES:
- Classical liberalism, libertarianism, tolerance, civic nationalism, full-franchise democracy
2. Analyze HOW THE CIVIL WAR WILL PLAY OUT
- I advocate peaceful separation; outside of that, civil war in America is certain
3. Explain the SOLUTION:
- Separate forever from the Left
- Separate nations, including a white supermajority nation (like a white version of Israel or Japan)
- Leftism-proof and corruption-proof (parasite-proof) governance (Propertarianism) featuring no usury/debt-slavery, no third world immigration, no affirmative action
In other words, the salvation of Western Civilization.
Please note: I do ANALYSIS and sometimes PREDICTIONS. These should not be confused with advocacy or recommendation of a particular action. I do not endorse violence; I call for peaceful separation of right and left in America. I also sometimes speak of group statistical patterns, and powerful psychologies that many or most members of certain groups of people operate in. This should NOT be construed as hate. There are always exceptions to these patterns (usually many exceptions), and there are many wonderful and capable people of every race and ethnicity.
Thank you for watching. Subscribe and leave a comment!
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