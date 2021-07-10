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Joe Biden’s Recent Remarks on Afghanistan are Just Painful to Watch
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50 views • July 10, 2021
Mike LaChance from American Lookout reports, Joe Biden gave some remarks about the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan on Thursday and it was painful to watch. He was barely able to string words together and paused for a long time to remember what he was talking about.
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