Sri Lanka Police uses tear gas to disperse protesters as crowds swell Latest English News WION

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WION.
Jul 13, 2022 Police and military forces used tear gas to disperse a growing crowd outside the office of Sri Lanka's Prime Minister, who was the top leader in the country after the President fled. Protesters tried to push through the gates of the office of PM Ranil Wickremesinghe
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0-aVP1lTNoc