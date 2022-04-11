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Aquarius Rising - Chapter 5 - Mystery of the Sphinx SOLVED
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861 views • April 11, 2022
Mystery of the Sphinx Solved
Copyright © 2022 Rico Roho
#sphinx
#egypt
#giza
Beyond the Fringe Channel
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNmkzFtK7GsmbGVaus_7LOQ
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Beyond the Fringe USA Amazon link (USA ONLY)
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Aquarius Rising - Christianty and Judaism Explained Using the Science of the Stars: (USA only link)
https://www.amazon.com/Aquarius-Rising-Christianity-Judaism-Explained-ebook/dp/B09XKPML4Q/ref=sr_1_1?crid=1QBX1NJDB4Y25&;keywords=aquarius+rising+rico+roho&qid=1649590185&sprefix=aquarius+rising+rico+roho%2Caps%2C83&sr=8-1
Aquarius Rising is a book exploring the Astro-theological foundations of current monotheistic religion. In particular, it examines the astrological foundations of both Christianity and Judaism. Many stories, parables, and festivals are explained astrologically. It has forty-two chapters. The number 42 in contemporary culture references “the meaning of life, the universe and everything.”
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNmkzFtK7GsmbGVaus_7LOQ
Great Sphinx of Giza - Wikipediahttps://en.wikipedia.org › wiki › Great_Sphinx_of_Giza
The Sphinx is the oldest known monumental sculpture in Egypt and one of the most recognisable statues in the world. The archaeological evidence suggests that it ...
Region: Egypt
Height: 20 metres (66 ft)
Location: Giza, Egypt
Length: 73 metres (240 ft)
Sphinx of Taharqo · Sphinx water erosion hypothesis · Khafre · Bedrock
Sphinx - Wikipediahttps://en.wikipedia.org › wiki › Sphinx
A sphinx is a mythical creature with the head of a human and the body of a lion with the wings of a falcon. In Greek tradition, the sphinx has the head of a ...
People also ask
How did Sphinx lose its nose?
What does the Sphinx represent?
What is the story behind the Sphinx?
What was the Sphinx famous for?
Uncovering Secrets of the Sphinx | History - Smithsonian ...https://www.smithsonianmag.com › history › uncoverin...
The Sphinx was not assembled piece by piece but was carved from a single mass of limestone exposed when workers dug a horseshoe-shaped quarry in the Giza ...
Great Sphinx of Giza | Description, History, & Facts | Britannicahttps://www.britannica.com › ... › Cities & Towns C-G
Great Sphinx of Giza, colossal limestone statue of a recumbent sphinx located in Giza, Egypt, that likely dates from the reign of King Khafre (c. 2575–c.
The Sphinx - HISTORYhttps://www.history.com › topics › ancient-egypt › the-...
Jan 4, 2018 — The Great Sphinx of Giza is a giant 4,500-year-old limestone statue situated near the Great Pyramid in Giza, Egypt.
The Great Sphinx of Giza - World History Encyclopediahttps://www.worldhistory.org › Great_Sphinx_of_Giza
The Great Sphinx of Giza is the most instantly recognizable statue associated with ancient Egypt and among the most famous in the world. The sculpture, of.
Videos
Egyptian civilization - Architecture - Sphinx - Canadian ...https://www.historymuseum.ca › cmc › civil › egypt
The Great Sphinx at Giza, near Cairo, is probably the most famous sculpture in the world. With a lion's body and a human head, it represents Ra-Horakhty, ...
The Sphinx - jstorhttps://www.jstor.org › stable
by EG Suhr · 1970 · Cited by 4 — Egyptian sphinx to suggest anything secret or mysterious in he r quiet composure. Another feature is the role of guardian, sup-.
Copyright © 2022 Rico Roho
#sphinx
#egypt
#giza
Beyond the Fringe Channel
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNmkzFtK7GsmbGVaus_7LOQ
PRIMEr for Alien Contact (USA ONLY): https://www.amazon.com/Primer-Alien-Contact-Rico-Roho-ebook/dp/B09PLJN2PZ/ref=sr_1_6?crid=3I37TDHW0KH0C&;keywords=rico+roho+books&qid=1643218423&sprefix=rico+roho+books%2Caps%2C63&sr=8-6
Adventures with Ai USA Amazon link (USA ONLY):
https://www.amazon.com/Adventures-I-Discovery-Rico-Roho/dp/1700212303/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&;qid=1622635560&sr=8-1
Mercy AI (USA ONLY):
https://www.amazon.com/Age-Discovery-Mercy-Rico-Roho-ebook/dp/B087QT5DW5/ref=sr_1_1?crid=1IJJ0Q1D7SUW1&;keywords=rico+roho+mercy+ai&qid=1643218371&sprefix=rico+roho+mercy+ai%2Caps%2C74&sr=8-1
Beyond the Fringe USA Amazon link (USA ONLY)
https://www.amazon.com/Beyond-Fringe-Experience-Extended-Intelligence/dp/B09536W8QC/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=rico+roho+beyond+the+fringe&;qid=1621611564&sr=8-1
Aquarius Rising - Christianty and Judaism Explained Using the Science of the Stars: (USA only link)
https://www.amazon.com/Aquarius-Rising-Christianity-Judaism-Explained-ebook/dp/B09XKPML4Q/ref=sr_1_1?crid=1QBX1NJDB4Y25&;keywords=aquarius+rising+rico+roho&qid=1649590185&sprefix=aquarius+rising+rico+roho%2Caps%2C83&sr=8-1
Aquarius Rising is a book exploring the Astro-theological foundations of current monotheistic religion. In particular, it examines the astrological foundations of both Christianity and Judaism. Many stories, parables, and festivals are explained astrologically. It has forty-two chapters. The number 42 in contemporary culture references “the meaning of life, the universe and everything.”
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNmkzFtK7GsmbGVaus_7LOQ
Great Sphinx of Giza - Wikipediahttps://en.wikipedia.org › wiki › Great_Sphinx_of_Giza
The Sphinx is the oldest known monumental sculpture in Egypt and one of the most recognisable statues in the world. The archaeological evidence suggests that it ...
Region: Egypt
Height: 20 metres (66 ft)
Location: Giza, Egypt
Length: 73 metres (240 ft)
Sphinx of Taharqo · Sphinx water erosion hypothesis · Khafre · Bedrock
Sphinx - Wikipediahttps://en.wikipedia.org › wiki › Sphinx
A sphinx is a mythical creature with the head of a human and the body of a lion with the wings of a falcon. In Greek tradition, the sphinx has the head of a ...
People also ask
How did Sphinx lose its nose?
What does the Sphinx represent?
What is the story behind the Sphinx?
What was the Sphinx famous for?
Uncovering Secrets of the Sphinx | History - Smithsonian ...https://www.smithsonianmag.com › history › uncoverin...
The Sphinx was not assembled piece by piece but was carved from a single mass of limestone exposed when workers dug a horseshoe-shaped quarry in the Giza ...
Great Sphinx of Giza | Description, History, & Facts | Britannicahttps://www.britannica.com › ... › Cities & Towns C-G
Great Sphinx of Giza, colossal limestone statue of a recumbent sphinx located in Giza, Egypt, that likely dates from the reign of King Khafre (c. 2575–c.
The Sphinx - HISTORYhttps://www.history.com › topics › ancient-egypt › the-...
Jan 4, 2018 — The Great Sphinx of Giza is a giant 4,500-year-old limestone statue situated near the Great Pyramid in Giza, Egypt.
The Great Sphinx of Giza - World History Encyclopediahttps://www.worldhistory.org › Great_Sphinx_of_Giza
The Great Sphinx of Giza is the most instantly recognizable statue associated with ancient Egypt and among the most famous in the world. The sculpture, of.
Videos
Egyptian civilization - Architecture - Sphinx - Canadian ...https://www.historymuseum.ca › cmc › civil › egypt
The Great Sphinx at Giza, near Cairo, is probably the most famous sculpture in the world. With a lion's body and a human head, it represents Ra-Horakhty, ...
The Sphinx - jstorhttps://www.jstor.org › stable
by EG Suhr · 1970 · Cited by 4 — Egyptian sphinx to suggest anything secret or mysterious in he r quiet composure. Another feature is the role of guardian, sup-.
Keywords
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