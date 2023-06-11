Congressman Gosar: I don't think we ought to be making money on the backs of the American people with a country that wants to remove us

https://gettr.com/post/p2j7ihv7b61
06072023 Winn Tucson China Watch w/ Congressman Paul Gosar and Nicole
Congressman Gosar said, "I don't think We ought to be making money on the backs of the American people with a country that wants to remove us."
国会议员Gosar说，“我认为我们不应该在美国人民的背后和一个想除掉我们的国家一起赚钱。”
