© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Lost Ekklesia of God - Episode 34
Follow
0
Share
Report
20 views • September 28, 2021
A freedman of God hosting a journey to discover the lost ekklesia of God.
In this episode, we discuss the perspective of the Spirit regarding the desire of the Corinthian ekklesia members to divide themselves. We also discuss the illustrations of the vineyard and the fig tree in the Old and New Testaments and what we can learn from those parables of Jesus using these illustrations.
In this episode, we discuss the perspective of the Spirit regarding the desire of the Corinthian ekklesia members to divide themselves. We also discuss the illustrations of the vineyard and the fig tree in the Old and New Testaments and what we can learn from those parables of Jesus using these illustrations.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.