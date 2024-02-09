Create New Account
This is DEVASTATING for Biden! Blacks and Hispanics are FLEEING the Democratic Party - Redacted News
Neroke-5
14 Subscribers
20 views
Published 20 hours ago

Mirrored Content

The Democratic Party is losing the Black and Hispanic voters that they love to pay lip service to. A recent Gallup survey showed that the party has lost voters in both groups and has slipped in young voters too. Democrats still lead Republicans in those groups but their decline in numbers is fast and precipitous. Why is this happening? We break it down. 


