Layers of Emotions, Judgement About Anger and Emotional Process, Petrified with Woman’s Anger, Feeling Sick
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
Published 16 hours ago |

Original:https://youtu.be/it7IW6jYACk

20081018 Relationship With God - Being Truthful With Yourself P2


Cut:

Start - 04m11s


Website:

https://www.divinetruth.com

“IF I HAVE JUDGEMENTS ABOUT ANGER, THEN I’M ACTUALLY HAVING SOME FEARS ABOUT ANGER ITSELF.

EVERY JUDGEMENT YOU HAVE, IT’S JUST AN EXPRESSION OF YOUR OWN FEAR ABOUT SOMETHING.”

@ 00m25s


“EVERY SICKNESS IS EMOTIONAL.”

@ 03m15s


“EVERY SINGLE THING YOU FEEL, EVERY SICKNESS YOU HAVE AND EVERY DISEASE YOU CATCH, EVERY ACCIDENT THAT YOU HAVE IS ALL ABOUT YOUR EMOTIONAL CONDTION THAT YOU’RE SUPPRESSING. EVERY SINGLE ONE.”

@ 03m32s


