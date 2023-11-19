Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Horrifying Moments! How Ukraine Used US-Provided ATACMS to Destroy 14 Russian Helicopters
channel image
High Hopes
2905 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
41 views
Published 19 hours ago

US Military News


Nov 18, 2023


Today, we have a significant development in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict to discuss. Recent reports suggest that Russia may have lost 14 helicopters in strikes on two Russian airfields, executed by Ukraine using long-range ballistic missiles fired from U.S.-provided Army Tactical Missile Systems, or ATACMS. This revelation comes from Britain's defense ministry, and it has sent shockwaves through the international community.


To put things into perspective, it's important to note that Moscow has reportedly lost 324 of its 899 military helicopters since the beginning of the war in Ukraine.


ifferent Modes of Deployment]

Host: The ATACMS can be launched from two key platforms: the tracked M270 Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) and the wheeled M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS).


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OyhSV1BmmvA

Keywords
russiauswarunited statesus military newsukrainemissileshorrifyingairfieldsatacmsdestroy helicopters

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket