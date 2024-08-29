Irreparable Damage: Russia Has Eliminated High-Ranking NATO and UKRAINIAN Officers In Kryvyi Rih

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Yesterday, in the area of a special military operation, guided aerial bombs of the FAB family destroyed a large base of foreign mercenaries. The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation officially announced this on August 28, 2024. Moreover, the Russian military department has also officially confirmed that over the past 48 hours, the Russian armed forces have managed to destroy several American multiple-launch rocket systems. In particular, we are talking about two Himars missile systems and one Multiple Launch Rocket System M270............................................................
******************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/