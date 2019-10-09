China Is Telling Us What We Can Say In America

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Published on Oct 08, 2019
Alex Jones breaks down the entertainment and media industry in America being taken over by the Chinese, as is apprent in the NBA's recent groveling for daring to support liberty for the people of Hong Kong.