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Economist analyzes August jobs report, workforce recovery
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2 views • September 09, 2020
The economy remains one of the top issues heading into the election because of economic fallout due to COVID-19. However, there's a lot of optimism with President Trump touting a super-V economic recovery. One America's Stephanie Myers spoke with economist and CEO of Patriot Gold Group, Jack Hanney, to give his analysis on the economic recovery
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