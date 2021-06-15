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Pray California introducing PRAYER FORCE and Amy Stoehr
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11 views • June 15, 2021
The website of PRAYER FORCE California is https://prayerforce.live/
Prayer Force, whose mission is to establish sustained 24/7 prayer over California, equipping people in prayer and uniting in focus.
Introducing Amy Stoehr.
Amy Stoehr and her husband Matthew love being married, having a wonderful relationship with their five children and new granddaughter, serving as a pastoral team at The River Family Church in Vista for 34 years, stewarding the building of River Gardens, a regional gathering place for the Body of Christ and being prayer uniters in multiple capacities. She is passionate about God’s Word, living in oneness with the Holy Spirit and seeing His Kingdom come and His will be done on earth as it is in heaven.
Website for The church: https://www.theriverfamilychurchnc.org/
To request Blueprint for River Gardens:
[email protected] ( Amy)
[email protected] (Matt)
Prayer Force, whose mission is to establish sustained 24/7 prayer over California, equipping people in prayer and uniting in focus.
Introducing Amy Stoehr.
Amy Stoehr and her husband Matthew love being married, having a wonderful relationship with their five children and new granddaughter, serving as a pastoral team at The River Family Church in Vista for 34 years, stewarding the building of River Gardens, a regional gathering place for the Body of Christ and being prayer uniters in multiple capacities. She is passionate about God’s Word, living in oneness with the Holy Spirit and seeing His Kingdom come and His will be done on earth as it is in heaven.
Website for The church: https://www.theriverfamilychurchnc.org/
To request Blueprint for River Gardens:
[email protected] ( Amy)
[email protected] (Matt)
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