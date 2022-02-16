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BOMBSHELL Obama Admits He Was Born In Kenya At A Private Demon Rat Fundraiser
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250 views • February 16, 2022
Obama still runs America today, Joe Biden is his puppet.
Newly leaked video from many years ago confirms what most of us already knew. The birth certificate was a forgery and Obama was a CIA planted foreign infiltrator that was installed to destroy the United States of America and deliver it to the Globalist Cabal UN.
You can't try him for Treason if he never was a citizen...
Newly leaked video from many years ago confirms what most of us already knew. The birth certificate was a forgery and Obama was a CIA planted foreign infiltrator that was installed to destroy the United States of America and deliver it to the Globalist Cabal UN.
You can't try him for Treason if he never was a citizen...
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