Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Musk vs. 'The Machine'
channel image
Son of the Republic
607 Subscribers
17 views
Published Yesterday

Truth Hurts

* Elon drives the libs mad.

* He calls out dangerous ideologies.

* Leftists must resist any counter-narratives.


The full segment is linked below.


Newsmax | Rob Schmitt Tonight (28 November 2023)

https://youtu.be/UtJTshWKQC4

Keywords
fake newscensorshipcorruptioncover-updeceptionmind controlpropagandaliberalismpsy-opbrainwashingelon muskbig lieindoctrinationleftismpsychological operationideologydeceitgaslightingthought controlmob rulesmearrob schmittdishonestymendacitycorrupt news

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket