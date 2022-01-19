Former Bully Victim Johnai Price Launches DOPE Butterfly to Liberate Others

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TAKEAWAYS
Former bully victim defines modern-day bullying
Signs to look for that may indicate your child is a victim of bullying
Advice for victims of bullying and how DOPE Butterfly offers freedom
The importance of having a relationship with God and praying for the offenders
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