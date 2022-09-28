Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Hurricane Ian Projected Path & Wind Speeds from 9-28-22 to 10-1-22
56 views
channel image
American Patriots God Country
Published 2 months ago |

This video provides the forecast of the projected path, wind speeds, precipitation, flooding, damage and more analysis on Monster Hurricane Ian!

Sources:

1. The Real BPEarthWatch - 155 MPH IAN Just Off Shore - https://youtu.be/JkXlXJjiMVU

2. Ventusky - https://www.ventusky.com/

Merch Store:

American Patriots Apparel at https://www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com

Follow Us:

1. Telegram - https://t.me/APFGAC

2. Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/AmericanPatriotsforGodandCountry

3. Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/apfgac

4. YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/AmericanPatriotsApparel

Keywords
newsfloridabreaking newsorlandohurricanejacksonvillestormtampacategory 4cat 4hurricane updatefort myersiansarasotacat 5category 5hurricane ianhurricane newsprojected path of hurricane ianflorida hurricanestorm updatestorm newsbreaking news about hurricanebreaking news about hurricane ian

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket