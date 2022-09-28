Hurricane Ian Projected Path & Wind Speeds from 9-28-22 to 10-1-22

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This video provides the forecast of the projected path, wind speeds, precipitation, flooding, damage and more analysis on Monster Hurricane Ian!
Sources:
1. The Real BPEarthWatch - 155 MPH IAN Just Off Shore - https://youtu.be/JkXlXJjiMVU
2. Ventusky - https://www.ventusky.com/
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