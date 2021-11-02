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POWERFUL SPEECH: IF YOU THINK THEY CARE, THINK AGAIN! EU PARLIAMENT MEMBER CHRISTINE ANDERSON
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31 views • November 02, 2021
POWERFUL SPEECH: IF YOU THINK THEY CARE, THINK AGAIN! EU PARLIAMENT MEMBER CHRISTINE ANDERSON
Updated 10-11-21: Access solution resource document at https://sarahwestall.com/important-proven-solutions-to-keep-from-getting-sick-even-if-you-have-the-mrna-shot/
Dr. Zelenko's Vitamin Pack protects you from getting sick (a weapon to protect you from the "vaccine" weapon): https://zstacklife.com/products/z-stack?ref=hpkvvpuhn0
Show Description: A must see! Powerful Speech by Christine Anderson should get people to think about universal truths about Freedom and People. We need many more leaders like her to speak up to help save your children and grandchildren.
CREDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/video/7iNAHK4F5KNd/
Updated 10-11-21: Access solution resource document at https://sarahwestall.com/important-proven-solutions-to-keep-from-getting-sick-even-if-you-have-the-mrna-shot/
Dr. Zelenko's Vitamin Pack protects you from getting sick (a weapon to protect you from the "vaccine" weapon): https://zstacklife.com/products/z-stack?ref=hpkvvpuhn0
Show Description: A must see! Powerful Speech by Christine Anderson should get people to think about universal truths about Freedom and People. We need many more leaders like her to speak up to help save your children and grandchildren.
CREDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/video/7iNAHK4F5KNd/
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