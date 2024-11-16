BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Elon Musk And The Colonization Of Mars-NOW THE END BEGINS-NOV 15 2024
Rightly Dividing The Word
Rightly Dividing The Word
24 views • 5 months ago

On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, we are looking at the most powerful and influential billionaire of the modern era, Elon Musk. He is a man who dreamed huge dreams as a child, and as an adult is watching all of them come to pass. Elon Musk is a man who loves rockets, so he built a company, SpaceX, which is more powerful than NASA. He is a man is on the verge of perfecting the fully-autonomous vehicle with Tesla. He is a man who created Neuralink to implant microchips into people’s brains. He is a man who has literally surrounded the Earth with his Starlink internet satellites in Outer Space. He is a man who owns the largest news outlet in the world, X. He is a man who just helped to install Donald Trump as the 47th president of the United States, and will serve in the proposed Department of Government Efficiency, also called DOGE. He is Cornelius Vanderbilt, Andrew Carnegie, Henry Flagler, Jay Gould, John D. Rockefeller, and J.P. Morgan all rolled into a single person. On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, we are not shouting ‘the Martians are coming!!’, we are asking if they are already here.


Keywords
biblegodjesuspodcastprophecyend times
