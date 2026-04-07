Vaccine Injured Left Behind, Teen mRNA Heart Risk, "Alternative" Medicine, Microplastic Water, NYC Digital Hall Pass - The RSB Show 4-6-26

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TODAY ON THE ROBERT SCOTT BELL SHOW: Vaccine Injured Left Behind, Michigan Vaccine Age Lowered, Microplastic Water Contamination, Calcarea Silicate, Teen mRNA Heart Risk, "Alternative" Medicine, Missouri Blocks Foreign Authority, NYC Digital Hall Pass, Question of the Day, and MORE! https://robertscottbell.com/vaccine-injured-left-behind-michigan-vaccine-age-lowered-microplastics-and-drugs-are-now-water-contaminates-calcarea-silicate-teen-mrna-heart-risk-alternative-has-always-been-original-missouri-b/