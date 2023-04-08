Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Nicole spoke to America media while waiting for Miles Guo’s bail hearing. She said: If we don't stop the CCP, the CCP will determine who will be the next U.S. President
13 views
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 19 hours ago |
Shop now

https://gettr.com/post/p2dqi02fd89

4/4/2023, Nicole spoke to America media while waiting for Miles Guo’s bail hearing. She said: If we don't stop the CCP, the CCP will determine who will be the next U.S. President.

2023年4月4日，Nicole在等待Miles Guo先生的保释听证会时接受美国媒体采访，她说： 如果我们不阻止中共，中共将决定谁将成为下一届美国总统。

#FreeMilesGuo #FreeMilesGuoNow

Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashion13579

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket