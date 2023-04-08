https://gettr.com/post/p2dqi02fd89
4/4/2023, Nicole spoke to America media while waiting for Miles Guo’s bail hearing. She said: If we don't stop the CCP, the CCP will determine who will be the next U.S. President.
2023年4月4日，Nicole在等待Miles Guo先生的保释听证会时接受美国媒体采访，她说： 如果我们不阻止中共，中共将决定谁将成为下一届美国总统。
#FreeMilesGuo #FreeMilesGuoNow
