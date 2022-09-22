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Shambhala and "Our Friend Adolf"
Brian Ruhe
Brian Ruhe
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6 views • September 22, 2022

This is the 12th video in a series about Jewish Control Over Shambhala posted on my website at https://www.brianruhe.ca/jewish-control/ . This is a large Tibetan Buddhist organization which has been taken over by Jews for a Talmudic agenda. These people kicked me out after 30 years and they betrayed their Tibetan founder and their current leader.

Please help in their liberation to "Make Shambhala Buddhist Again" by widely promoting my link above, which explains this whole problem. Please get involved and leave posts on Buddhist chat groups, although many of these are also Jewish controlled. Please make posts at
https://www.dharmawheel.net/
https://shambhala.org/contact-form/
https://buddhismwithoutboundaries.com/
https://t.me/buddhismchat/213600
https://suttacentral.net/
https://thebuddhistcentre.com/meditate-online
https://buddhism.stackexchange.com/questions/19428/online-sangha-groups
http://www.chathour.com/chatroom/Buddhism
https://www.stoabuddhism.org/online-group-meetings/
https://netsplit.de/channels/?chat=buddhism

Please phone into my live radio show any Tuesday from 6-8 pm EST at Studio B on https://revolution.radio/Schedules-A&B.html

All video playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/ or click on "The Brian Ruhe Show" above and scroll down.
Donate: http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/
Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe
Volunteer your time. Be part of a group. https://www.brianruhe.ca/volunteer/

MP3 Podcast at: https://www.brianruhe.ca/mp3-audio/
Find Brian's sensitive videos on: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brianruhe and https://odysee.com/@BrianRuhe:b
http://www.brianruhe.ca
https://www.facebook.com/brian.ruhe.353
https://twitter.com/BrianRuhe

https://www.minds.com/BrianRuhe/
My priorities: http://www.brianruhe.ca/welcome

My books are available at Amazon.
https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_noss?url=search-alias%3Daps&field-keywords=a+short+walk+on+an+ancient+path

You have Brian Ruhe's permission and request to copy any of his videos anywhere.

Keywords
hitlerjewsjewish powershambhala
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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