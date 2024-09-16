Our enemies are multi trillionaires and billionaires, whose unlimited financial resources allow them to buy and deceive the whole world.“MONOPOLY: Who Owns The World?” (September 25, 2021)



Less than a handful of mega-corporations dominate every aspect of our lives. From the breakfast that’s on the table in the morning, to the mattress we sleep on at night, and practically everything we do or consume in between contributes to the power of these corporations. In this video I show you how these corporations – or rather; their largest shareholders – are the protagonists in the play which we are currently witnessing, and the driving force behind "The Great Reset".



--------------------

> IF YOU ENJOYED THIS VIDEO, YOU WILL DEFINITELY ENJOY MY NOVELS...

I'm a self-published British author and creator of the Josh Brannon sci-fi action thriller series.



Please support my writing efforts by purchasing my books, leaving a review if you liked it, and sharing your enjoyment with your family and friends.



My novels are available in major online stores; just visit my website to see which one you prefer.



You can visit my website here: https://www.nigelbillington.com

I appreciate your support,

All my best, Nigel.

P.S. Please follow my channel and share the videos far and wide.