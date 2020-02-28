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Burning Questions - The Most Important Questions About Life
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21 views • February 28, 2020
Would you like to live life without regrets? If so, then watch this video! Asking ourselves the hard questions to life can help us put our priorities in order, and find what matters in the face of eternity. Many people have a fear of death, which causes many to fear thinking about such subjects like the end times. However, if we confront the thought of death we can be reminded that life is short, and that we must take advantage of every day. Invest your life wisely, and find what God wants from you.
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