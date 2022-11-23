Good Food, Good Health, Good Ailment Treatments

Good Food, Good Health, Good Ailment TreatmentsIn Episode 77 we discuss what constitutes good food from a scientific perspective and how what goes into the mouth affects your health. We discuss food for a typical day and also mention some helpful ailment treatments.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.