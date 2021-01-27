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URGENT ATTENTION TO TRUMP PEOPLE - INSIGHTS FROM THE MONGOLIAN SHAMANS
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532 views • January 27, 2021
Here is 8 question been answered by Mongolian traditional shaman. They are pretty good at foretelling and their accuracy is about 80-90%.
1. Does still have a chance to win?
2. About Mike Pence
3. Whom he should follow Rudy Juliane, Sidney Powell, or Lin Wood
4. Is Biden in the presidential office at the moment?
5. Who helps Biden with this strategy
6. The Pope has been arrested or not? (it was a rumor)
7. What should ordinary people, Trump support do to support him?
8. Are the military general still loyal to Trump?
Please visit our website: www.spiritual-thinking.com
Direct email: [email protected]
1. Does still have a chance to win?
2. About Mike Pence
3. Whom he should follow Rudy Juliane, Sidney Powell, or Lin Wood
4. Is Biden in the presidential office at the moment?
5. Who helps Biden with this strategy
6. The Pope has been arrested or not? (it was a rumor)
7. What should ordinary people, Trump support do to support him?
8. Are the military general still loyal to Trump?
Please visit our website: www.spiritual-thinking.com
Direct email: [email protected]
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