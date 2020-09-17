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Race_War
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136 views • September 17, 2020
posted by LivingLawSociety.org
https://1776reloaded.org/joomla30/index.php/unlearn/temp-unlearn/unlearn-2/unlearn-3/keytopics4/blm
BLM
Luciferian Roman Cult divide and conquer programs: Israel Cohen 1879-1961 & Susan Rosenberg Co-Founder of BLM
Left (Zionist Luciferian Roman cult) attempt to cause a race war in America as part of a divide and conquer strategy.
I have also posted a very important article under the top section of this page:
also found here: http://1776reloaded.org/joomla30/index.php/unlearn/temp-unlearn/unlearn-2/unlearn-3/the-jewish-plan-to-permanently-silence-the-west
https://1776reloaded.org/joomla30/index.php/unlearn/temp-unlearn/unlearn-2/unlearn-3/keytopics4/blm
BLM
Luciferian Roman Cult divide and conquer programs: Israel Cohen 1879-1961 & Susan Rosenberg Co-Founder of BLM
Left (Zionist Luciferian Roman cult) attempt to cause a race war in America as part of a divide and conquer strategy.
I have also posted a very important article under the top section of this page:
also found here: http://1776reloaded.org/joomla30/index.php/unlearn/temp-unlearn/unlearn-2/unlearn-3/the-jewish-plan-to-permanently-silence-the-west
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