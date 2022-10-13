Create New Account
AMERICA - MONSTER - sung by Steppenwolf
MIGRATORY ANIMAL
Watch and see through Music the History of America and the Creation of the MONSTER that is TODAY devouring us ALL and ALL HUMAN KIND

We CAN Stop the MONSTER before it is Too Late.

Vote Against The Monster

FAIR USE:

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. No copyright infringement intended.


TO OWNERS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS: I do not own these songs or pictures all the songs and pictures belong to their composers and owners. Also I don't make any profit with these video's. I make these Just for my entertainment so other people can enjoy them. If there are any complaints please contact me before taking everything /anything down and ruin the enjoyment of innocent people. If you explain me the problem I will do everything to solve it. Thank you in advance.




trumpobamaclintoncianwobidenrockefellerwhoharrisgatesfaucimodernajp morganwefpfizercovidschwabcdc fdadied suddenly

