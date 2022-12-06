Create New Account
Helter Skelter by Tex Watson ft. 3D Animated Hippie Cult.
Esoteric Alchemy
Published 18 hours ago |

Tex explained everything we see going on today.  The Patriots embracing Farrakhan was supposed to be Charles Manson's job, but Kanye and Alex blew it for them.  This is page 52 of an audio book for those unafraid of American Free Speech.  There's no legitimate reason to censor a book that's been made available to the American public.  YouTube had no problem with this upload, so censorship here would be very suspect.  Thank you for your willingness to see the Truth and swallow your pride.  Peace. 

Keywords
mansonfamilycharlesmansonhelterskelter

