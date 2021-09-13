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Joel Skousen on Americas END
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479 views • September 13, 2021
Joel Skousen on Americas END
Our Heavenly Father has REMOVED His DIVINE protection from America. We have FAILED GOD. Escape the big cities while you can. We failed to prosecute the Satanic Deep State for the events of 9/11, the Federal Reserve FRAUD Bank, endless CIA corruption, and the theft of the Trump presidential election. We have fallen for the FAKE VAX DEATH JAB that will kill tens of millions of Americans. The Gospel of Matthew Chapter 24 END TIMES are here. Repent to God now, or face the consequences or a total lack of conscience.
Our Heavenly Father has REMOVED His DIVINE protection from America. We have FAILED GOD. Escape the big cities while you can. We failed to prosecute the Satanic Deep State for the events of 9/11, the Federal Reserve FRAUD Bank, endless CIA corruption, and the theft of the Trump presidential election. We have fallen for the FAKE VAX DEATH JAB that will kill tens of millions of Americans. The Gospel of Matthew Chapter 24 END TIMES are here. Repent to God now, or face the consequences or a total lack of conscience.
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