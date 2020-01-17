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Trump Impeachment Trial Begins, But It's Up To Americans To Embrace Liberty - FULL SHOW 1/17/2020
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319 views • January 17, 2020
The political pathways are becoming more self-evident as internationalists try to keep their hold on the future of America. But it's now up to Americans to decide if they want to embrace self-determination and the right to choose for themselves the future of their own country. Trump isn't the only person in the arena. YOU are, too. YOU are the resistance to unelected globalism. Be the next Paul Revere by sharing this link to warn others about what's going wrong in the country and how we can right the ship peacefully and lawfully.
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