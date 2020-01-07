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Stampede during Soleimani's funeral leaves at least 40 dead: reports
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9 views • January 07, 2020
At least 40 Iranians were crushed to death Tuesday in a stampede that erupted during the funeral for Qassem Soleimani, the general killed last week in a U.S. airstrike, the country’s state media is reporting. White House National Security Adviser Amb. Robert O'Brien reacts on 'Fox & Friends.' Read more on this here: https://fxn.ws/2SZU5OH
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