Essay for horn and bassoon (1977) by Richard O. Burdick

Written May 7, 1977 for my English class in Grade 11 at El Cerrito High School
I wasn't much of student in High School, since I was so busy playing concerts. For my English class in grade 11, instead of writing an essay in words I turned in a musical composition. I didn't fail! The teacher had a senior student critic the work and I got a passing grade. If I had turned in a real essay, I would have thrown it away a long time ago. here we have a somewhat juvenile work, but also quite unique.
Learn more at: https://i-ching-music.com/opus0-2Es.html
Follow me and share: AppleMusic: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/richard-o-burdick/280548870
BandCamp: https://richardoburdick.bandcamp.com/?external_follow=1
https://richardoburdick.bandcamp.com/?external_follow=1CloutHub: https://app.clouthub.com/#/users/u/RoBurdick/posts
https://app.clouthub.com/#/users/u/RoBurdick/postsFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/ICHINGMUSIC
https://www.facebook.com/ICHINGMUSICFreetalk: https://freetalk.app/RoBurdick
https://freetalk.app/RoBurdickGab: https://gab.com/R_Burdick
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/r_o_burdick Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/richard_o_burdick/
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/richard-burdick-4340b116/?trk=public-profile-join-page
Locals: https://composerfrenchhornist.locals.com/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/richard_o_burdick/
ReverbNation: https://www.reverbnation.com/richardoburdick/songs
TikTok https://www.tiktok.com/@richardoscarburdick
TruthSocial: https://truthsocial.com/@R_O_Burdick
Twitter: https://twitter.com/R_O_Burdick Website: https://i-ching-music.com/
Serious Inquiries: [email protected]
Do you have CD’s to distribute? Try DistroKid I use it! ►► Get 7% off DistroKid when you signup through my custom link → https://distrokid.com/vip/seven/2284591 Thanks again for watching! :-)
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.