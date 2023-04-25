Create New Account
Essay for horn and bassoon (1977) by Richard O. Burdick
Written May 7, 1977 for my English class in Grade 11 at El Cerrito High School

I wasn't much of student in High School, since I was so busy playing concerts. For my English class in grade 11, instead of writing an essay in words I turned in a musical composition. I didn't fail! The teacher had a senior student critic the work and I got a passing grade. If I had turned in a real essay, I would have thrown it away a long time ago. here we have a somewhat juvenile work, but also quite unique.


Learn more at: https://i-ching-music.com/opus0-2Es.html

