Essay for horn and bassoon (1977) by Richard O. Burdick

Written May 7, 1977 for my English class in Grade 11 at El Cerrito High School

I wasn't much of student in High School, since I was so busy playing concerts. For my English class in grade 11, instead of writing an essay in words I turned in a musical composition. I didn't fail! The teacher had a senior student critic the work and I got a passing grade. If I had turned in a real essay, I would have thrown it away a long time ago. here we have a somewhat juvenile work, but also quite unique.





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