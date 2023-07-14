Create New Account
ALERT: White House Ordering Selected Reserve and Certain Members of the Individual Ready Reserve of the Armed Forces to Active Duty
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
I hereby determine that it is necessary to augment the active Armed Forces of the United States for the effective conduct of Operation Atlantic Resolve in and around the United States European Command’s area of responsibility.

July 14, 2023 #Breaking #WW3 #EndTimes

Read more: https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/presidential-actions/2023/07/13/ordering-the-selected-reserve-and-certain-members-of-the-individual-ready-reserve-of-the-armed-forces-to-active-duty/


