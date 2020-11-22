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Flat Earth: What Would Jesus Do? CT LIVE w/Robbie Davidson #1 - Aug 1st, 2017
Celebrate Truth
Celebrate Truth
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12 views • November 22, 2020
Originally Streamed live on Aug 1, 2017 with 3.7K views.
https://discord.gg/Yk7ak2C

#Christians that believe in a biblical enclosed world discuss #church #pastors and others that are starting to expose the world's lies especially when it comes to #NASA and #Science. Exposing the world's lies of #scientism & NASA | Do you believe in #BiblicalFlatEarth or Billions? What does #God say about the creation? #bigbang #evolution is a #hoax. Join the #biblestudy

Scientism Exposed 1 & 2 on DVD and Digital Download & the brand new book available now! https://celebratetruth.org/
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science, scientism, flat earth, bible, cosmology
science, scientism, bible, cosmology, geology, physics, astronomy, navigation
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sciencebiblereligioncosmologyscientismastronomyphysicsgeologynavigation
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