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BJM Ep024: No Cents In Government And Bags
The Black Jester
The Black Jester
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4 views • February 05, 2020
#BJM #BlackJesterMatters dicussing #PlasticBags #NotMyDoctorWho #BigGovernment #SUPERDELEGATECHOICEAWARDS #IowaCaucuses #LunarNewYear

BBC! FIX DOCTOR WHO NOW! Petition: https://www.change.org/p/bbc-director-general-bbc-fix-doctor-who-now-either-change-it-or-end-it-but-this-cant-go-on-add
Doctor Who's writers are listening to their critics in a big way: https://trends.gab.com/item/5e3a03a91f37bd278ad2f335
Non-Sponsered But I use https://www.Ghostery.com it's very good.

Full Podcast: https://www.blackjestermatters.com/
Will be on Your Truth: https://trends.gab.com/item/5df3052c9d78d445de1753a8, Bitchute: https://trends.gab.com/item/5dcee928968379556d57515f, "Youtube":https://trends.gab.com/item/5dba6d85ce87d628bc597c68 also
"Flote":https://flote.app/TheBlackJester, and Lbry: https://trends.gab.com/item/5dcee9fb968379556d575288, Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/watch?playlistId=2a0aa924-b303-4811-a4a6-7cb41c24b4c8&index=1. Twitter: @gzlfb: https://twitter.com/gzlfb (locked out) / @haveabj: https://twitter.com/haveabj (IG as well) Gab, unsilencedvoice.com and Minds: TheBlackJester and My fb page: https://www.facebook.com/theofficialblackjester/.

Paypal: https://www.paypal.me/theblackjester. If you still bother with them: https://www.patreon.com/theblackjester. Get Swag: https://teespring.com/stores/theblackjester http://www.majorwhorefarer.com/ https://www.cafepress.com/majorwhorefarer

bitbacker: https://bitbacker.io/user/theblackjester/
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Keywords
big governmentbjmblack jester mattersplastic bagsnotmydoctorwhosuperdelegatechoiceawardsiowa caucuseslunar new year
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