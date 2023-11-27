SSP - Secret Space 101 / Time Travel / Clones / Aliens... // The Secret Space programs are real... but part of the counterfeit creation and/or hybrid DNA of Lucifer's plan to replace Adam-kind. James Rink does a masterful job laying this out. I disagree w James on Hitler and the Nazi's - but otherwise quite powerful. The SSP operates in 4th and 5th density and that is how a 20 year (and back) can occur and on our 3rd density - only less than a minute has passed.
