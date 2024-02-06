Rep. Tim Burchett · In support of Gaetz' resolution on PDJT did not incite J6 Insurrection

Rep. Tim Burchett · President Trump loves this country and loves our men and women in law enforcement. I was proud to stand with my colleagues as we spoke in support of Rep Matt Gaetz's resolution stating that President Trump didn't engage in insurrection on January 6th.
@RepTimBurchett
https://x.com/RepTimBurchett/status/1754927815609184422?s=20
