Billionaires are selling everything: the $50 billion warning sign
Follower of Christ777
Follower of Christ777
394 views • 1 day ago

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.


Credits to The War Against You

Billionaires are selling a lot of their assets as they are fearing a serious market crash and economic depression.

fathergodholy spiritjesus christword of godyeshuasellingson of godbillionairesyahabbaelohimimmanuelgodheadfather godalpha and omegaspirit of truthancient of daysfather of lightsthe almightyanother comforterfather of spiritsfaithful and true
