🚨Mark Pomerantz *PLEADS FIFTH* in Congressional investigation into Biden collusion
Published 18 hours ago

BREAKING🚨 Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg's former prosecutor Mark Pomerantz *PLEADS THE FIFTH* during Congressional investigation into Biden collusion with Trump political prosecutions


“Did you knowingly break any laws when investigating President Trump?”

“I plead the 5th!”


“Did you violate anyone’s constitutional rights while investigating Trump?”

“I plead the 5th.”


https://x.com/kylenabecker/status/1786052694530039861


congressional investigationmark pomerantzpleads the fifthbiden collusion

