🚨Mark Pomerantz *PLEADS FIFTH* in Congressional investigation into Biden collusion

BREAKING🚨 Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg's former prosecutor Mark Pomerantz *PLEADS THE FIFTH* during Congressional investigation into Biden collusion with Trump political prosecutions
“Did you knowingly break any laws when investigating President Trump?”
“I plead the 5th!”
“Did you violate anyone’s constitutional rights while investigating Trump?”
“I plead the 5th.”
https://x.com/kylenabecker/status/1786052694530039861
