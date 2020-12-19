© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THIS IS DENMARK - IT SHOULD BE US - THE U.S.
Follow
6
Download MP3
Share
Report
176 views • December 19, 2020
The animals in the ZOO live for free. It's where it's going. There is more than one way to be bankrupt as a nation. What about moral bankruptcy? This will end like the income tax, voluntary yet mandatory. You MUST volunteer. Rebellion is a moral imperative. Rebel against the normalization of medical tyranny.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.