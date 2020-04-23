The State of the Police State - #NewWorldNextWeek

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Welcome to the 405th episode of New World Next Week — the video series from Corbett Report and Media Monarchy that covers some of the most important developments in open source intelligence news. This week:
Story #1: Here's What You Need to Know About Australia's Coronavirus Tracking App
https://ab.co/3aq34O8
Alberta’s “Bill 10” Is An Affront To The Rule Of Law
https://bit.ly/2wZYb0y
LGBT People In Japan Worry Getting Coronavirus May Result In Outing
https://bit.ly/2zlrA69
Story #2: Neo-Nazis Nab 20,000 Leaked Email Addresses, Passwords From WHO and Gates Foundation
https://bit.ly/2yB7lRL
NWNW Flashback: Rita Katz Deserves An Oscar Nomination (Dec. 3, 2015)
https://bit.ly/2RZaaCG
Suspicious S.I.T.E. To Release Another 'Bin Laden' Tape (Nov. 27, 2007)
https://bit.ly/2VvwWEM
Microsoft Pulls Ad Featuring Marina Abramović Over Conspiracy Theory
https://pge.sx/2RWGuWP
Video: Deleted Microsoft Ad With Marina
https://bit.ly/3aBAHwI
NYC Mayor De Blasio’s Social Distancing Tip Line Flooded With Penis Photos, Hitler Memes
https://bit.ly/2RZieU1
Russians Launch Mass Virtual Protests Using SatNav Application
https://bit.ly/3cGehvE
Story #3: Colombia Mass-Producing Ventilators Using Open Source Techniques
https://bit.ly/3eIFUps
Colombia Close to Having World’s First Open Source, Low-Cost Ventilator
https://bit.ly/3eHO3uv
Original Jerusalem Post Story: “US Department of Defense Give 1 Million Masks To IDF For Coronavirus Use”
http://archive.is/hqOxA
Edited Jerusalem Post Story: “Israel Brings 1 Million Masks From China For IDF Soldiers”
https://bit.ly/2yEn56A
Some Doctors Moving Away From Ventilators For Virus Patients
https://bit.ly/3cG4Fkk
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Category
News & Politics
License
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)