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The State of the Police State - #NewWorldNextWeek
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37 views • April 23, 2020
corbettreport

Welcome to the 405th episode of New World Next Week — the video series from Corbett Report and Media Monarchy that covers some of the most important developments in open source intelligence news. This week:

Story #1: Here's What You Need to Know About Australia's Coronavirus Tracking App
https://ab.co/3aq34O8

Alberta’s “Bill 10” Is An Affront To The Rule Of Law
https://bit.ly/2wZYb0y

LGBT People In Japan Worry Getting Coronavirus May Result In Outing
https://bit.ly/2zlrA69

Story #2: Neo-Nazis Nab 20,000 Leaked Email Addresses, Passwords From WHO and Gates Foundation
https://bit.ly/2yB7lRL

NWNW Flashback: Rita Katz Deserves An Oscar Nomination (Dec. 3, 2015)
https://bit.ly/2RZaaCG

Suspicious S.I.T.E. To Release Another 'Bin Laden' Tape (Nov. 27, 2007)
https://bit.ly/2VvwWEM

Microsoft Pulls Ad Featuring Marina Abramović Over Conspiracy Theory
https://pge.sx/2RWGuWP

Video: Deleted Microsoft Ad With Marina
https://bit.ly/3aBAHwI

NYC Mayor De Blasio’s Social Distancing Tip Line Flooded With Penis Photos, Hitler Memes
https://bit.ly/2RZieU1

Russians Launch Mass Virtual Protests Using SatNav Application
https://bit.ly/3cGehvE

Story #3: Colombia Mass-Producing Ventilators Using Open Source Techniques
https://bit.ly/3eIFUps

Colombia Close to Having World’s First Open Source, Low-Cost Ventilator
https://bit.ly/3eHO3uv

Original Jerusalem Post Story: “US Department of Defense Give 1 Million Masks To IDF For Coronavirus Use”
http://archive.is/hqOxA

Edited Jerusalem Post Story: “Israel Brings 1 Million Masks From China For IDF Soldiers”
https://bit.ly/2yEn56A

Some Doctors Moving Away From Ventilators For Virus Patients
https://bit.ly/3cG4Fkk

You can help support our independent and non-commercial work by visiting http://CorbettReport.com/Support & http://MediaMonarchy.com/Join. Thank You.
Category
News & Politics
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Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Keywords
cdcmaskpolice statesurveillancewhocorbettreportbill gatesnewworldnextweekcovid-19media monarchyplandemicventilatorsscamdemic
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