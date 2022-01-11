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Norwegian Stone Roofs
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21 views • January 11, 2022
The stone roofs of Norway are durable and beautiful. They date back to ancient times and are still quarried and manufactured today. This 10-minute video will introduce you to the stone roofing of Otta, Norway and Oppdal, Norway. The stone is slate, quartzite, and phyllite. Joseph Jenkins, author of the Slate Roof Bible, filmed these video clips in August of 2015 with the invaluable assistance of Terje Holstad and the company he works for, Minera Skifer. The Alta quarry in the northernmost part of Norway produces the most roofing stone today. It's a beautiful quartzite, very durable, and sold by Minera.
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