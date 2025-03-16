BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Real roads in the USA
shipshard
shipshard
18 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
73 views • 1 month ago

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/O8cEcT-XzvM

I promised to tell you about the roads in California... I was reproached by some comrades for not posting videos with a "beautiful highway," especially when I wrote a post about San Diego: "Why wasn't there a place for a photo with a "beautiful highway" without speed limits? There must be so many cars rushing through it that it's hard to breathe."


OK, I'm telling you. Indeed, there are many cars speeding along California's highways, given the fact that almost every adult has their own private car. Approximately 2-3 cars per family. As of 2021, California has become the federal state with the largest number of motor vehicle registrations in the United States.

READ (Eng) https://www.publish0x.com/professional-videoproduction/real-roads-in-the-usa-xlgpxln

(Ru) https://dzen.ru/a/Z9WezSYOURUICfvn


I write and shoot. Join me


Author's video content CMCproduction & SmartREC video studios

https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman


Highly Social on Zen

https://dzen.ru/shipshard


I invite you to the uncensored telegram channel.

https://t.me/shipshard


Keywords
californiaamericarussiausatraffictransportroadstraffic rulesroads in america
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy