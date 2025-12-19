SHaDoWCa7 sings FROZEN (Madonna)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I have written new lyrics and performed all backup music. I absolutely
loved singing this song and making the video! I thank the Lord for
helping me bring this song to all of you!
---------------------------------------------------------------
New lyrics written by Destiny Cross:
We only see what our eyes want to see
How can life be what we want it to be
You're frozen when your heart's not open...
We're so consumed with how much we get
We waste our time with hate and regret
You're broken when your heart's not open
Ooo... Ooo... Only God can melt your heart
Ooo... Ooo... Only God can heal your scars
Ooo... Ooo... Surrender everything
Ooo... Ooo... Only then can you be freed!
Now there's no point in placing the blame
We're all guilty and suffer the same
Unspoken
Lost and hurt and lonesome
Love is a bird that sings as it flies:
"Let all the hurt inside of you die!
You're frozen when your heart's not open."
Ooo... Ooo... Only God can melt your heart
Ooo... Ooo... Only God can heal your scars
Ooo... Ooo... Surrender everything
Ooo... Ooo... Only then will you be freed!
Don't be afraid to open your eyes
Look past your pain and all the world's lies
You're frozen
When your heart's not open
Love is a bird that sings as it flies:
"Let all the hurt inside of you die!
"You're broken when your heart is frozen."
Ooo... Ooo... Only God can melt your heart
Ooo... Ooo... Only God can heal your scars
Ooo... Ooo... Surrender everything
Ooo... Ooo... Only then will you be freed!