SHaDoWCa7 sings FROZEN (Madonna)

I have written new lyrics and performed all backup music. I absolutely loved singing this song and making the video! I thank the Lord for helping me bring this song to all of you!



New lyrics written by Destiny Cross:



We only see what our eyes want to see

How can life be what we want it to be

You're frozen when your heart's not open...



We're so consumed with how much we get

We waste our time with hate and regret

You're broken when your heart's not open



Ooo... Ooo... Only God can melt your heart

Ooo... Ooo... Only God can heal your scars

Ooo... Ooo... Surrender everything

Ooo... Ooo... Only then can you be freed!



Now there's no point in placing the blame

We're all guilty and suffer the same

Unspoken

Lost and hurt and lonesome



Love is a bird that sings as it flies:

"Let all the hurt inside of you die!

You're frozen when your heart's not open."



Ooo... Ooo... Only God can melt your heart

Ooo... Ooo... Only God can heal your scars

Ooo... Ooo... Surrender everything

Ooo... Ooo... Only then will you be freed!



Don't be afraid to open your eyes

Look past your pain and all the world's lies

You're frozen

When your heart's not open



Love is a bird that sings as it flies:

"Let all the hurt inside of you die!

"You're broken when your heart is frozen."



Ooo... Ooo... Only God can melt your heart

Ooo... Ooo... Only God can heal your scars

Ooo... Ooo... Surrender everything

Ooo... Ooo... Only then will you be freed!