Dominion Across Dimensions | The Revealing Ep. 5

There has been a void as it comes to care for those defecting from high level cults, survivors of government sponsored mind control projects and other targeted individuals. Daniel Duval has stood in this gap and has been serving this population and more for years through Bride Ministries: https://bridemovement.com/prayer-resources-3/.





He is a wealth of knowledge and experience – his work has taken him to some revolutionary territory and he has been sharing some of the journey on Discovering The Truth With Dan Duval:https://danduval.com. Join Shavon Ayala and special guest Dan Duval on this episode of The Revealing as they talk about winning this war, our dominion across dimensions and more – freedom isn’t just for those who have been through the worst of it, find out what resources can help you overcome and win your spiritual battles.





